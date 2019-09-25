Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Journey Church
2900 Donahue Ferry Rd
Pineville, LA
Tina Evans


1962 - 2019
Tina Evans Obituary
Tina Evans

- - In memory of Tina Evans. Born 7/22/62 to RJ and Yvonne Hebert of Crowley, Tina was a loving wife, mother, caregiver, and friend. Tina passed away on September 23rd, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was 57.

Tina was always a kind spirit who lent a helping hand to everyone she met. She always had a bright and energetic spirit that never met a stranger and cared for everyone. She touched and helped many lives through her love and passion for education and helping others.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne, grandparents Odi, Anna Mae Hebert and Gladys and Clifford Simar. She is survived by her husband, Gary Evans, son, David Evans, father, RJ Hebert, brother's Shane and Shannon Hebert, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Journey Church at 2900 Donahue Ferry Rd, Pineville, LA 71360 on Saturday, September 28th at 2pm with a dinner to follow. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to a .
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 25, 2019
