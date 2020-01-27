Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Tom Lee Erwin

Tom Lee Erwin Obituary
Tom Lee Erwin

Pineville - Tom Lee Erwin, 74, died on January 12, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was a lifelong resident of Pineville, Louisiana, and a long-time member of King of Kings WELS Lutheran Church, Alexandria.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Tom C. and Catherine Stehr Erwin of Pineville; his paternal grandparents, Andrew Jackson and Fannilea Tate Erwin of Kentwood, Louisiana; and his maternal grandparents, John Jacob and Rose Dill Stehr of Pineville.

He is survived by his sister, Catherine Rebecca Cunningham and her husband, Jack of Brooklyn, New York; and his brother, Steve, and his wife, Blair Chisum Erwin, of Baton Rouge; his aunt and uncle, Barbara Hayes and Frank E. Erwin of Kentwood; a niece, Heather Elizabeth Cunningham of Queens, New York, and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville at 2:00 PM, with a visitation starting at noon until the service. Reverend Andrew Shrimpf and Reverend Patrick Freese will be officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King of Kings WELS Lutheran Church, 204 Pecan Park Ave, Alexandria, LA 71303.

To extend on-line condolences to the Erwin family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
