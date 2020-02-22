|
|
Tom Neal "Butch" Willis, Jr.
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated for Tom Neal "Butch" Willis Jr., at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral with Rev. Bill Gearheard officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a recitation of the Holy Rosary in the Kramer Chapel at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Tom Neal "Butch" Willis, Jr., 80, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Butch was born on November 21, 1939, in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Tom and Mary Jo Willis. He was a lifelong resident of Alexandria.
Butch was a 1957 graduate of Menard High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968. Butch worked at Standard Printing Company in Alexandria and later in Baton Rouge at the State Legislature printing press. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael and Sidney Willis, and two sisters, Kathryn Carlyon and Tommye Willis.
Butch is survived by his eleven siblings: Bobbie Helverson (Dewey), Mary Jo Hennings and Carl Willis of Kolin, Joseph Willis, Monica Willis, Herman Willis and Teresa Urena of Alexandria, David Willis (Lou Anne) of Kolin, Christopher Willis, Kenneth Willis (Tami) of Alexandria, and Demitra Williams (Lee) of Ruby. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Willis Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020