1/1
Tommy Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Smith

Ball - Funeral services for Tommy Smith will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Weston Lindsey and Reverend Kevin Paul officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers, Pineville on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Smith, 81 of Ball passed from this life, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Smith, Sr. and Lena Lingenfelt Smith; sisters, Charlene LaCroix and Barbara Reynolds.

He was a founding member and deacon of Pinehurst Baptist Church. He was a member of the Rapides Parish Auxiliary. He worked Central State Hospital for 31 years and then he was the owner of Tommy's Air Conditioning. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from the Army Reserves.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Smith; sons, Richard Smith (Celia), Robert Smith; brother, Charles W. Smith, Jr. and wife, Mabel; sister, Doris Jean Smith; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be John Wesley Walker, Jonathan Reynolds, David Jones, Joseph Fusno and DeWayne McNeely.

To extend on-line condolences to the Smith family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Brothers Pineville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved