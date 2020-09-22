Tommy Smith
Ball - Funeral services for Tommy Smith will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Weston Lindsey and Reverend Kevin Paul officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers, Pineville on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Smith, 81 of Ball passed from this life, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Smith, Sr. and Lena Lingenfelt Smith; sisters, Charlene LaCroix and Barbara Reynolds.
He was a founding member and deacon of Pinehurst Baptist Church. He was a member of the Rapides Parish Auxiliary. He worked Central State Hospital for 31 years and then he was the owner of Tommy's Air Conditioning. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from the Army Reserves.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Smith; sons, Richard Smith (Celia), Robert Smith; brother, Charles W. Smith, Jr. and wife, Mabel; sister, Doris Jean Smith; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Wesley Walker, Jonathan Reynolds, David Jones, Joseph Fusno and DeWayne McNeely.
