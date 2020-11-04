Travis Eugene Funderburk, Sr.
Alexandria - Funeral services for Mr. Travis Eugene Funderburk, Sr. will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family request visitation be held Friday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family requests that visitation be come and go, so that all will have an opportunity to pay their respects. Social distancing and mask are required.
Travis Eugene Funderburk, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Travis was born to James B. and Willie Mae (nee Simmons) in Alexandria, LA on March 22, 1930. Mr. Funderburk married the love of his life, Mayme Moore of Newnan, Georgia in 1952. Together they had five children: Travis, Jr. (Cindy), Jimmy (Debbie), Byron (Lori), Beth Holland and Leslie Byrd.
Travis graduated with honors from Bolton High School in 1947and with honors from Northwestern State University in 1950. He received his M. E. from LSU-Baton Rouge in 1955 Post-graduate work was done at the University of Florida, NSU and LSU.
Mr. Funderburk served as a distinguished educator in Rapides Parish for 30 years. He taught at Bolton High School, was assistant principal then principal at Cherokee Elementary before going into administration. Travis was a supervisor of Elementary Education and retired as Director of Instruction/High School Supervisor. After retirement, Travis started a small business in the education field.
Among many of the honors Travis received, he was most proud of being inducted into the Hall of Distinguished Education at Northwestern State.
Mr. Funderburk was very involved in Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a member from birth. He served as Chairman of Deacons, Chairman of Board of Trustees as well as chair/co-chair of many other committees. Travis taught Sunday School for fifty years and loved singing in the choir. The memory of his solo rendition of "How Great Thou Art" is a family treasure.
Mr. Funderburk was also very involved in the community, having served on the boards of the Rapides Arts Council, the Rapides Symphony and the Rapides Parish Cancer Society
. His role of Captain Von Trapp in Cenla Community Theater's "The Sound of Music" is another treasured memory.
Travis was instrumental in organizing the Rapides School Employee Federal Credit Union, serving as the President of the Board for 15 years.
Mr. Funderburk served in the LA National Guard for eight years. His passions were his church, his family, teaching and fishing.
Left to treasure Travis' memory are his wife of 68 years, Mayme and his five children. In addition, Travis is survived by thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and two nieces. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Bobby and grandson, Steven Funderburk.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5011 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA 71303 or the charity of your choice
.
..."well done, good and faithful servant!"
To extend on-line condolences to the Funderburk family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com
.