Travis Lee Burlew
Deville - Services for Mrs. Travis Lee Burlew will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Deville Church of God with Bro. Terry Deville, Bro. Gary Alwell and Bro. Matt Deville. Burial will be in Burlew Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Deville Church of God from 5:00 p.m. until time of service Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Thomas "T. J." Burlew, Phillip Burlew, Christopher DeSelle, Jarris Crooks, Chance Burlew, Joe Foster, Brad Littleton, Brian Burlew. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Burlew, Dayton Deville, Edgar Deville and Richard Wilson.
Mrs. Burlew,78, of Deville passed from this life, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was a faithful member of the Deville Church of God, who loved sewing, cooking and traveling. During her working career she was a cook for Buckeye High School. Mrs. Burlew loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Allen Burlew; parents, Travis Ham and Lillie Lee Paul Ham Morrison.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Tommy Burlew; son, Thomas Burlew and wife Billie; daughters, Pauline Burlew, Margaret DeSelle and husband, David; daughter-in-law, Lynette; sister, Gloria Ham Ryder; grandchildren, Thomas J. "T. J." Burlew, Jr. and wife, Joni, Phillip Burlew and wife, Samantha, Rayla Foster and husband, Joe, Christopher DeSelle and wife, Angel, Jarris Crooks and wife, Jocelyn, Ashley Littleton and husband, Brad, Danielle Burlew and Chance Burlew; sixteen great grandchildren.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 6, 2019