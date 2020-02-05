|
Tristan Da'Shawn Bowie
Pineville - Tristan D. Bowie,17, passed away January 27, 2020 in Alexandria, La. Homegoing Service will be 11:00am February 8, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Alexexandria, La.Visitation will be at 9:00am until start of service.Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens in Woodworth, La.Survivors include daughter,Avah Bowie; mother, Phal-Nesha Bowie, sister Mariah Walker grandmother,Felecia B. Thomas, grandfather, Robert (J'Ethel) Phillips, Jr.,and father Antoine Ceasar. Condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020