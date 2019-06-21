|
|
Ulysses "Bruce" Broussard
Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Ulysses "Bruce" Broussard will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Kim Moore officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Rayne.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and continued Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Lewis, Brian Couvillion, Michael Ponthieux, Ryan Curry, Kurt LeBlanc, and Dayton Ponthieux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Massey, Landon Spradling, and Johnny Watson.
Mr. Broussard, 80, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Broussard was a bus driver for the City of Alexandria and a musician.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Josette Broussard Comeaux; parents, Aldus "Popeye" Broussard and Mary Babineaux Broussard, and sister, Rosaline Broussard.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Cinthy Moore Broussard; sons, Hollywood Harrison and wife, Kim, and Dwayne Nugent; daughters, Trudy Broussard Ponthieux and husband, Ponch, and Melissa Ann Broussard Couvillion and husband, Brian; brother, Austin Broussard; sister, Loretta Broussard Meaux; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great, great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends, and pets, Jasper, Wufey, and Buddy.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice and his nurses, Allison, Christine, Irma, and Kawri for their excellent care.
To extend online condolences to the Broussard family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 21, 2019