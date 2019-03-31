|
Uriah Winston Downs
Natchitoches - A funeral service celebrating the life of Uriah Winston Downs was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with The Very Reverend Rich Snow officiating. Interment followed the service in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
Uriah Winston Downs, 74, of Natchitoches, passed from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Winston was a graduate of William Carey University in Hattiesburg, MS, receiving his Bachelor Degree. He worked for the State of Louisiana as a Social Worker and teacher, retiring after many years of service. He was an avid reader, but his grandchildren were "his life". He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and friend. Winston was dearly loved and will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Uriah Thomas and Gladys "Jean" Hayward Downs and brother, Roger Hayward Downs.
Winston is survived by his daughters, Amanda Downs LaGrange and husband, Gabriel and Sarah Downs Crow and husband, Collin; son, Paul Downs and wife, Destiny; grandchildren, Skylar Downs, Lindsay LaGrange, Tyler Downs, Collin LaGrange, Tristan Smith, Jayce LaGrange and Jackson Crow; mother of his children, Denise Tiffany and numerous other family members and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve were Paul Downs, Skylar Downs, Collin Crow, Gabriel LaGrange and Tyler Downs.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 31, 2019