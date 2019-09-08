Services
Union Hill - Funeral services for Mr. Vance Elmo Johnson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, in Calcasieu Baptist Church, Glenmora with Reverend Jason Townley officiating. Interment will follow in Union Hill Cemetery, Glenmora, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Mr. Johnson, 86, of Union Hill, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, LA.

Vance was the head of a loving Christian home. He was a longtime deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was the Secretary of the Mt. Olive Association and the Union Hill Cemetery Board. He took joy in helping those of the community in need and his greatest love was for his Lord. He shared the message of salvation proudly with everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Green & Lovie Johnson and two brothers, Ed Johnson and Rudy Johnson.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Evelyn Johnson of Union Hill, LA; two sons, Greg Johnson of Union Hill, LA and Mark Johnson and his wife, Teresa of Woodworth, LA; one daughter, Melanie Owens and her husband, Ronald of Forest Hill, LA; two brothers, Dwight Johnson and his wife, Linda of Clinton, LA and Gary Johnson and his wife, Linda of Woodworth, LA; one sister, Frances Cloud and her husband, R.V. of Elizabeth, LA; four grandchildren, Alexis Gilbert, Luke Johnson, Geoffrey Owens and Jesse Owens.

Friends may call at Calcasieu Baptist Church, Glenmora from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Johnson family by visiting www.rushfh.com
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 8, 2019
