Velma Jones
Jonesville - Graveside service for Velma Lea Ford Jones, 89, of Jonesville, LA will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manifest on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 11AM with Bro. Joel Ford and Bro. Chad Franklin officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Velma Lea Ford Jones was born on Friday, October 24, 1930 in Jonesville, LA and passed away Friday, May 01, 2020 in Jonesville, LA. She was a Godly woman, beautiful and faithful wife, and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Velma was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. She is loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband- Hollis Ray Jones; father- Benjamin Esaw Ford; mother- Annie Bass Ford; daughter-in-law- Jean Jones; three brothers; and two sisters.
Those left behind to cherish her memories: daughter- Sheila Book & her husband Ronnie of Jonesville, LA; daughter- Barbara McCarver & her husband Gordon of Jonesville, LA, son- Rev. Sherman Jones & his wife Susie of Columbia, LA; daughter- Julia Breithaupt & her husband David of Manifest; daughter- Jean Sikes & her husband Doyle of Jonesville, LA; brother- Benjamin "Pete" Ford of Jonesville, LA; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Published in The Town Talk from May 2 to May 3, 2020