Vera Adams



Vera Adams was born to the union of J.R. Moreau and Mazie Paul Moreau on July 2, 1930 and departed this life on August 14, 2020. During her lifetime, she enjoyed many social activities such as Eastern Star, Pink Ladies at Rapides General Hospital, Grant Parish Home & Garden Club, Red Hat Cha Cha Club and church activities which included for many years fixing Thanksgiving baskets for the needy of her church.



A positive thinker and goal achiever, she retired from Central State Hospital and Sam's Club. She became a realtor and bought and sold real estate for 35 years. She enjoyed God's blessing of sunrises and sunsets here at home and worldwide; she enjoyed traveling and was always ready for her next trip.



Vera is survived by her three children - son-H.P. & Dianne Adams; daughter- Violet Adams and son- Les Adams, ten grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.



Services were held under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.









