Vera Andries Poche
Alexandria - Graveside services for Vera Andries Poche will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery with Rev. Jim Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Vera Andries Poche, 94, formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, in Naples, Florida.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband Brownie Poche and her parents, Peter and Mary Andries.
Vera was married to Brownie Poche for 47 years. She was a loving housewife and homemaker who loved to cook and go to the VFW on Saturday night with her husband. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Michael Poche of Alexandria, Louisiana, Charles Poche of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Brian Poche and wife, Laura, of Naples, Florida. Vera is also survived by four grandchildren, and one brother, Thomas Andries of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020