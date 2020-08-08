Verlie Jean Thompson LasyoneBall - Mrs. Verlie Jean Lasyone, age 80, of Ball, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball, Louisiana.There will be a graveside service at 10:00 AM in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bentley, Louisiana, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lasyone; parents, Alton Pete and Gladys Thompson; brothers, Austin and Oliver Thompson; and sister Faye Jackson.Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kevin McGlothlin (Tonya) of Alexandria; grandsons, Scott Mayeaux (Whitney) of Nashville, TN and Connor McGlothlin of Alexandria; sister, Clara Terry (Jimmy) of Tullahoma, TN; and brother, Ray Thompson (Beth), of Benton, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.