Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Verna S. Turrentine

Verna S. Turrentine Obituary
Verna S. Turrentine

Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Verna S. Turrentine were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Clay Fuqua officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.

Pallbearers were Wes Turrentine, Lindsay Turrentine, Glenn Younger, Cody Caywood, John Hebert, Chuck Payne and Herb Cady.

Honorary pallbearers were Russ Turrentine, Lee Stokes and Larry Yeager.

Mrs. Turrentine, 88, of Alexandria, passed from life on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Verna was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Alexandria. During her working career, she worked as secretary/treasurer at Turrentine Insurance Agency. Verna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who touched the hearts of many and her memory will be cherished.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Milton and Ada Hebert Stokes; brothers, Julius T. Stokes, C.M. Stokes, Jr., Courtland Stokes and Derald Stokes, and sister, Mary Glenneth S. Whitehead.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 67 years, Russell Turrentine; son, Russell W. "Rusty" Turrentine and wife, Gwen; daughter, Jan Turrentine; brother, Lee Stokes; sister, Helen S. Squyres; grandchildren, Russ Turrentine, Wes Turrentine and wife, Karen and Lindsay Turrentine and wife, Sarah; great grandchildren, Will Turrentine, Clint Turrentine, Emma Turrentine and one on the way, and a host of other family members and friends.

The family has designated Philadelphia Baptist Church, 2022 Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301, or to The , 4501 Jackson Street, Suite C PMB#335, Alexandria, LA 71303 or for memorial contributions.

To extend online condolences to the Turrentine family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 27, 2019
