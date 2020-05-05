|
|
Vernon Dewey Beall
Gainesville, VA
- Vernon Dewey Beall, 93, of Gainesville, VA, passed from this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Oak Dale Baptist Church, Nokesville, VA with Reverend Lon Anthony officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Vernon was born in Alexandria, LA, on August 4, 1926, to George Dewey Beall and Vernon Swayze Beall.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Grace Ramona Carter Beall, parents, brother Edward Woodson Beall, sister Sarah Florence Dean, and grandson Kristopher Robert Beall.
Those left to cherish his memory include two children, Robert F. Beall and wife Sally of Gainesville, VA, and Timothy C. Beall and wife Melissa of McLean, VA; three grandchildren, Brooks, Caroline, and Christy and husband Brian Marker; one brother, William T. Beall of Pineville, LA, many nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.
Vernon was a 1943 graduate of Bolton High School and began his studies at Louisiana College that summer. After two years at LC, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945. After training as a tank commander and serving as a Quartermaster in the Philippines at the conclusion of World War II, he was medically discharged and returned to Louisiana College in 1946 where he met Grace Carter and married her on August 27, 1948. Graduating from LC in 1949, he earned a BS in Health & Physical Education followed by a Master of Education from Louisiana State University in 1954. He pursued additional graduate studies at North Texas State University, Northwestern State University, and LSU.
Vernon began his teaching and coaching career at Crowville High School in Franklin Parish in 1949. He came to Pineville High School in 1954 where he taught and coached football, basketball, and baseball. He was a coach for the PHS 1960 Class AA football state championship team and was honored by the team at their 50th anniversary. The members of this team remained special to him. He went into administration in 1962 as an assistant principal at Pineville Junior High School followed by 12 years as the Federal Programs Director for the Rapides Parish School Board. His Alma Mater, Louisiana College, called him to be the Director of Alumni in 1980, a position that he held until his retirement in 1993 when he closed out a 48-year career in education. Vernon's positive attitude and Christian values inspired his students and athletes.
Vernon was active in many professional organizations, an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many years with his sons at the family camp on Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish near Marksville, as well as in later years fishing with his grandson Kris and deer hunting with him at their lease in LaSalle Parish. He enjoyed watching all sports and spent his retirement keeping up with his favorite teams…..still coaching from his comfortable chair.
A committed Christian, Vernon was ordained as a deacon as a young man and served as a Sunday School Teacher to many of the youth he taught and coached in school. He taught Sunday School at every age level at First Baptist Church, Pineville, LA and served as general Sunday School Superintendent for many years, as well as deacon chair. He served on, and chaired, many church boards and committees throughout his life. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA where he served as a deacon and the deacon chair. He most recently attended Oak Dale Baptist Church, Nokesville, VA.
Vernon traveled extensively in the U.S. attending numerous professional development workshops, conventions, and conferences while serving as the Federal Programs Director for the Rapides Parish School Board and Director of Alumni for Louisiana College. During summers, he frequently traveled in England, Europe, Scandinavia, Israel, Egypt, Greek Isles, China, Hong Kong, and Hawaii.
Vernon received a proclamation honoring his leadership as a coach at PHS. The City of Pineville declared January 12, 2007 as "Coach Vernon Beall Day." He was honored by The Town Talk and his former players for the PHS 1960 Class AA football state championship. The Rapides Administrators Association honored him for his dedicated service as a teacher, coach, and Administrator of Special Projects.
Memorials may be made to Oak Dale Baptist Church, 9532 Auburn Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181, https://www.oakdalebaptistchurch.org/giving or Kris Beall Memorial Fund, Montessori Educational Center, Inc., 4209 North Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71303-4706, http://mecalex.org/.
To extend online condolences to the Beall family, please visit us at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Town Talk from May 5 to May 6, 2020