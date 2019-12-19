|
Vernon Williams, Jr.
Alexandria - Vernon Williams, Jr., 68, of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. A 12 noon service honoring his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at New Bethel Community Baptist Church, 1801 Community Lane, Alexandria, LA 71303 with Pastor Clarence Dupar officiating.
Viewing and visitation will begin at 11:00 and continue until the start of service. Vernon will be taken to First Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery for burial immediately following the service with full military honors.
Vernon was born in Melrose, Lousiana on July 25, 1951 to Frances LaCour Williams and the late Vernon Williams, Sr. and was a graduate of Peabody Magnet High School. He also served two tours in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. After being honorably discharged he returned home and worked for the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department and retired after 27 years.
Vernon was loved by all and leaves many to cherish his wonderful memories.
Professional services are being conducted by Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301. Friends and family may leave words of condolences on his tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019