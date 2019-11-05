|
Vickie Anne Young Kelly
Raymond, MS - Graveside services for Vickie Anne Young Kelly will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, Sikes, LA with Reverend Tom Lott officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.
The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Mrs. Kelly, 75, of Raymond, Mississippi passed from this life, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence
She was a dedicated educator serving students at LSU, Louisiana College, LSU-A and Hinds Community College for over fifty years. While she held state and national offices in numerous organizations she is best known as a true friend, mother, grandmother and helpmate.
She was preceded in death by parents, Fred Dwight and Maude Christine Douglas Young; brother, Roy Carrol Young.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 50 years, Thomas W. Kelly of Raymond, Mississippi; son, Mark Christopher Kelly and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Kara Shawn Brister and husband, Jacob; brother, Fred Douglas Young and wife, Karin; sister, Sherry Young Scroggs and husband, Harvey; sister-in-law, Phyllis Young; grandchildren, Jake Brister, Presley Brister, Luke Kelly and Jack Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hanson, Stephen Young, Trey Peck, Eddie Scroggs, Jim Smith and Fred Young. Honorary pallbearer will be Herbert Belgard.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019