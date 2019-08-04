|
Victor F. Tolito
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Victor F. Tolito at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:30 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Victor F. Tolito of Alexandria passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 92.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Janet Brice Tolito in 2011; his parents, Lawrence and Violet Tolito; children, Lawrence Paul, Patricia Marie, and Victor John; and two brothers, Joseph and John Tolito; and one grandson, Nicholas Silberberg.
Mr. Vic as he was known to his friends had a long and active life. He loved fishing, watching LSU baseball and football, as well as other college sports. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends on Sunday afternoons. Mr. Vic was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1134 where he served as a past Grand Knight. He served as District Deputy and a three-time Faithful Navigator as a 4th Degree Knight of Msgr. Piegay General Assembly Council 0328. He served in the United States Navy for 3 years, then joined the United States Air Force where he retired after 25 years. Mr. Vic also worked for Huey P. Long Memorial Hospital and retired after 15 years of service.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Vicki Brossett (Kenneth), Lynn Silberberg (Vincent), and Jerry Tolito (Marcie); grandchildren, Michelle Brossett, Paul Brossett (Nicole), Valerie Silberberg, Adam Tolito, Alex Martinez, and Ava Martinez; and his great-grandchildren, Alexis, Sawyer, Sutton, Sloane, Scottie, and Sully Brossett. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette Montalbano and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Russell Brice, Josh Brice, Chris Brice, Tom Crowson, Jeff Smith, and James Crowson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Brossett, Jerry Tolito, Vince Silberberg, Paul Brossett, Adam Tolito and the members of Knights of Columbus Council 1134 and Msgr. Piegay General Assembly Council 0328.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Tolito Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 4, 2019