Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Colfax, LA
Viola Bowie Henderson Nunley


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Viola Bowie Henderson Nunley Obituary
Viola Bowie Henderson Nunley

- - Viola Bowie Henderson Nunley died on June 3, 2019. Born January 15, 1939, in Colfax, Louisiana to Jesse Bowie, Jr. and Janie Johnson Bowie, Viola graduated 1957 Valedictorian from Mary E. Graham High School in Colfax. Viola earned a B.S. Degree in Education from the Southern University of Baton Rouge, an M.S. in Counseling from The University of Southwestern Oklahoma and pursued Doctoral studies at the University of Oklahoma.

Mrs. Nunley taught school in Louisiana and Washington before teaching at Dunbar and John Adams Elementary Schools in Lawton, OK from 1967 to 1973. She was promoted to Guidance Counselor in 1973 and retired in 1996.

Viola is survived by husband William Nunley of Lawton, OK; daughter Karlene Henderson of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren Arianne Henderson of Columbus, OH, Austin Henderson of NY, NY, Jordan Henderson of Ft. Worth, TX, William Nunley, III of Pearland, TX and Ian Seals of Houston, TX; four great-grandchildren; Brothers David Bowie (Florence) of Fairfax Station, VA and Alfred Bowie (Brenda) of Lafayette, LA; Sisters Jerilyn Hill (Edward) of Huntley, IL and Bobbie Hall of Los Angeles, CA.

Viola was preceded in death by parents, first husband Percy Henderson, brothers Herman Bowie, Hoover Bowie, Roosevelt Bowie, Jesse Bowie, Harold Bowie and sisters Dorothy Henderson, Louise Smith, Jimmie Grant, Clara Crayton, and Lorene DeBose.

Services will be held at Union Baptist Church, Colfax, LA on June 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Rev. R. Tademy Pastor. In lieu of flowers direct remembrances to St. Jude Memorial Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Town Talk on June 9, 2019
