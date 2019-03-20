|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Butler Thomas
Florida - A Funeral service celebrating the life of Virginia "Ginny" Butler Thomas will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 2727 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA 71301 with Reverend Ashley McGuire and Dr. Henry C. Blount officiating. Private graveside services will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
The family requests that visitation be observed at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A reception for a time of remembrance and fellowship will be held Friday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at 203 Wilderness Drive on Kincaid Lake.
Virginia "Ginny" Butler Thomas passed away after a short illness on March 12, 2019. Ginny was born on June 27, 1921 to Eva Stewart and Oscar C. Butler. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, her adored husband, John Henry Thomas and her youngest son (and we think favorite child) Stewart M. Thomas and wife, Gail M. Thomas.
Ginny received a BA degree from Louisiana College in May, 1941 where she won many honors in debate, oratory and poetry reading. She was named in Who's Who in America in 1940-41, Vol. VII.
A revered teacher at Providence High School, Slocum High School and Pineville High, she made a tremendous difference in the lives of her students and colleagues. She was voted Coach of the Year by all of the Speech Coaches in the Louisiana High School league in 1983.
An active member of the First United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Alexandria, she gave her giving nature, intelligence and gifts to many and enjoyed many blessing from these relationships.
Ginny is survived by her daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Rae Thomas Cranford, son, Dr. John N, Thomas (Jenny), son, Robert "Bobby" O. Thomas, eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ginny's daughter would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living staff in Destin, Florida for the wonderful love and care they provided during her residence there. She would also like to thank the ER, surgery and nursing staff at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast for the beautiful care she received. Thank God, for such sweet people and the love and prayers they share with those in their care.
The family has designated — Shreveport
3100 Samford Ave. Shreveport, LA 71103, for memorial contributions.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 20, 2019