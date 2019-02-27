|
|
Virginia Elizabeth Heinemann
Alexandria - Ms. Virginia Elizabeth Heinemann passed from this life on February 22, 2019 in Alexandria Louisiana. Ms. Virginia was quite cultured and loved traveling around the world. She was an avid music lover, enjoying the symphony. She will be sadly missed by those who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory and mourn her loss are her nieces Sharon Strozier, and husband Malcolm of Belah Louisiana, Carolyn Hill, of Trout Louisiana, Linda Cudo, of Trout Louisiana, Pat Cruse, and husband Garland of Belah Louisiana, Rose Price, of Santa Anna California. Three nephews, Ronald Price, and wife Doris of Belah Louisiana, Michael Guillott, of Baton Rouge Louisiana and Jerry Windham, and wife Juanita of Belah Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents Stephen Edward Windham and Mrs. Fannie Nettie Windham, four sisters, Annie Price, Myrtle Powell, Dorothy Windham, and Vera Guillott. Also, one brother, Noah Windham.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Malcolm Strozier, Michael Cudo, Michael Guillott, Marcus Price, Noel Allen, and Mark Windham.
Visitation will be at Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12:00PM until 2:00PM. A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM at Belah Cemetery with Mr. Ronald Price officiating. Interment will be in Belah Cemetery under direction of Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home of Jena Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 27, 2019