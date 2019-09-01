Services
Earthman Southwest Funeral Home
12555 South Kirkwood
Stafford, TX 77477
(281) 240-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Stanfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Elizabeth (Estes) Stanfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Elizabeth (Estes) Stanfield Obituary
Virginia Elizabeth (Estes) Stanfield

- - With great sadness the family of Virginia Stanfield announce her death after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clyde and Lillian Estes and her husband Alton Stanfield.

She is survived by two sons, Edwin and Wayne, grandchildren, Crystal, Jessica, Cody and Shane, great grandchildren Cadence, Laila, Gavin, and Beau. She is also survived by sisters Ellen Faye, Helen and Sue, many nephews and neices as well as host grandsons Hannes, Henning, Heiner and Hauke Pippig of Potsdam, Germany.

Visitation will be held at Earthman Southwest in Stafford, Texas on Wednesday, September 4 from 5-8 pm. Burial will be held Thursday, September 5 at 1 pm at Dewill Cemetery, Boyce, Louisiana, outside Gardner.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now