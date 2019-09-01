|
Virginia Elizabeth (Estes) Stanfield
- - With great sadness the family of Virginia Stanfield announce her death after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clyde and Lillian Estes and her husband Alton Stanfield.
She is survived by two sons, Edwin and Wayne, grandchildren, Crystal, Jessica, Cody and Shane, great grandchildren Cadence, Laila, Gavin, and Beau. She is also survived by sisters Ellen Faye, Helen and Sue, many nephews and neices as well as host grandsons Hannes, Henning, Heiner and Hauke Pippig of Potsdam, Germany.
Visitation will be held at Earthman Southwest in Stafford, Texas on Wednesday, September 4 from 5-8 pm. Burial will be held Thursday, September 5 at 1 pm at Dewill Cemetery, Boyce, Louisiana, outside Gardner.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 1, 2019