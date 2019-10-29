|
|
Virginia Lee Dowty Boccaccio
Las Vegas, NV - Virginia Lee Dowty Boccaccio passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 25, with her family at her side. She was 90 years old.
Mrs. Boccaccio is survived by three children: Stephanie Boccaccio Graves (Steve Newkirk) of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; Christine Boccaccio Weber (Steven Weber) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Robert C. (Bob) Boccaccio (Katherine Jensen Boccaccio) of Baton Rouge, La.; as well as two grandchildren: Scott Hadden and Dr. Tamera Weisser (Damon Weisser); and two great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Fay and Jackson Weisser.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Robert Joseph; her parents Charles and Cecilia (Schneider) Dowty; and her granddaughter Tracy Hadden Fay.
Virginia Boccaccio was born on June 13, 1929, in New Berlin, Wis., and grew up in nearby West Bend, where the pretty and fun-loving girl - nicknamed DeDe - forged lifetime friendships, the closest with Bernice (Brugger) Breuer, her first cousin, and Barbara (Milleson) Roll, a best friend since the age of two. DeDe and Bernice were well-known for their impromptu performances in the downtown West Bend square and for their various pranks and antics. And, when DeDe was a sophomore at West Bend High School in 1945, Barbara was the one who set her up on a blind date with a handsome young man from the neighboring town of Fond du Lac. Despite the fact that he stood her up on their first date, Virginia and Robert (Bob) were married on September 24, 1949. The couple embarked on long-time careers in retail that moved them to Stevens Point and Janesville in Wisconsin, then to the Dallas, Texas, area, and, finally, to Alexandria, Louisiana, where they resided for more than 40 years.
Although she was a born-and-raised Midwesterner, Virginia adapted readily to the southern culture. She was popular among the customers of Weiss & Goldring department store, where she managed the shoe department until retirement, and she enjoyed being involved in the community and in her three children's activities as they were growing up. In Wisconsin, she was a Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Scout den mother. In Alexandria, she was active in the American Business Women's Association (ABWA), was a charter member of the Horseshoe Gardens homeowners association, and a devoted member of the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church congregation.
A consummate story-teller, Virginia kept detailed scrapbooks and photo albums, which her family will treasure. She memorialized her many travels, including saving photos and notes from trips to Italy and to Scotland, where close friends Rose and Peter McInnes still reside. She loved football, with loyalties to the LSU Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Green Bay Packers - and she could tell you the names, numbers and positions of every New Orleans Saints player.
Although Virginia's love of Louisiana was unparalleled, she moved to Las Vegas in June to be near her daughter Chris. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin, Las Vegas, who cared for Virginia during her brief and unexpected illness.
Following a private family service graveside, Virginia will be buried with her husband Bob at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, La.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions to the "Wreaths Across America" program (wreathsacrossamerica.org), which coordinates holiday wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans' cemeteries across the globe.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019