Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
318-253-5979
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
Walter Lemoine

Walter Lemoine Obituary
Walter Lemoine

Marksville - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Walter Louis Lemoine will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in St Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Lemoine, age 86, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Oakmont Estates in Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ruby DeBellevue Lemoine; wife, Sylvia Joffrion Lemoine; two sons, Stanley Louis Lemoine, Mark "Zig" David Lemoine; one daughter; Laura Lynn Lemoine; one infant daughter, Sylvia Lemoine and one sister, Emmarita Bourgeois Abramson.

Walter served in the United States Air Force from 1953 until 1957. In 1958 he became a coach and teacher in Cottonport until 1960 when he transferred to Moreauville. He then became a supervisor for the Avoyelles Parish School Board for 7 years starting in 1974. Mr. Lemoine continued his career in Education as a Director at Central Louisiana Technical Community College in 1982 for 9 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Don Lemoine (Amanda) of Marksville; two grandchildren, Candice Dowden and Mallory Lemoine and four great grandchildren..

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.
Published in The Town Talk on July 3, 2019
