Wanda Bowman
Born December 24, 1939, Oberlin, Louisiana
Died September 19, 2020, Lawrence, Kansas
Wanda H. Bowman passed away in her home of two years in Lawrence, Kansas, but not before having as many adventures and extending as much generosity to her friends and family as she could fit in between chemo and radiation treatments.
She was preceded in death by husband Kermit Bowman, daughter, Kodua Michelle Galieti, adoptive parents John and Elsie Hooter, mother Lily Claiborne, and father Oscar "Red" Goodrum.
Celebrating her memory are daughters, Renee Bennett, Los Angeles, CA, Sheri Bennett, Lecompte, LA, Andrea Babin, Lawrence, KS her son-in-laws Jeff Galieti, Elkton, OR, A.J. Babin, Lawrence KS, her four grandchildren: Bennett Miller (Natalie Bosmans-Miller), Los Angeles, CA Victoria Perdue (Randy Perdue), Lawrence, KS, Brock Miller (Lenice Centanni), Los Angeles, CA, and Nathaniel Babin, Lawrence, KS, three great grandchildren: Olivia Perdue, Benjamin Perdue, Miles Miller, her brother, David Hooter (Terry Hooter), Cheneyville, LA, and many happily discovered biological maternal and paternal family members.
She will be missed by many including her Boston Terrier owner friends, Festival vendor family, and her bingo buddies.
Her dream was to raise champion Boston Terriers. She established Bostons on the Bayou in Lecompte, LA which produced Champion and Grand Champion Boston Terriers. She was a member of the National AKC and a member of the Alexandria Kennel Club. Many families have enjoyed the companionship of dogs from her well cared for kennel.
She was a seamstress for over 60 years. She owned Bayou Baby Bonnets and sold her beautiful baby bonnets and bibs online and at many Festivals for three decades. Multiple generations of babies have worn her beautifully handcrafted items.
She was a costume seamstress for the Children's Museum of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA and the Jefferson Performing Arts Society in Metairie, LA. Wanda loved to make gifts of pralines, divinity, and coconut cakes from her Bostons on the Bayou Holiday and Everyday Cookbook.
She loved Christmas. It was evident by her many decorated trees and giant displays illuminating the water along the bayou of her home in Louisiana. This year she celebrated Christmas a few weeks before her passing with a tree full of twinkle lights and ornaments, a complete Christmas dinner, gifts presented to great grandchildren, Christmas music, and pumpkin pie.
She lived most of her adult life in Lecompte, Louisiana and to many she was known as Miss Wanda and Mama Wanda. She is remembered for her generous spirit and making friends everywhere she went. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of these organizations that were dear to her heart: Care & Company www.careandcompany.org
Children's Museum of Acadiana www.childrensmuseumofacadiana.com
, Wounded Warrior
Family Support www.wwfs.org
. There will be a private family service and a remembering celebration in Central Louisiana at a later date.