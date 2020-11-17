Wanda Cofield



Eufaula, AL - Ms. Wanda Cofield, 61 formerly of Alexandria, La passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Capital Hill Health Center in Montgomery, AL.



Visitation for Ms. Cofield will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am, at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, followed by Graveside Services at Garden of Memories Cemetery beginning at 11:00 am.



Please keep the Cofield family lifted in prayer.









