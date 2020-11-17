1/1
Wanda Cofield
1959 - 2020
Wanda Cofield

Eufaula, AL - Ms. Wanda Cofield, 61 formerly of Alexandria, La passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Capital Hill Health Center in Montgomery, AL.

Visitation for Ms. Cofield will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am, at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria, followed by Graveside Services at Garden of Memories Cemetery beginning at 11:00 am.

Please keep the Cofield family lifted in prayer.




Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
