Wanda Lee Chandler MaxwellDry Prong - Mrs. Wanda Lee Chandler Maxwell, age 87, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence in Dry Prong, Louisiana.A graveside service for Mrs. Maxwell will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bentley at 3:30 PM with Reverend Lloyd Whitman officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM.Wanda was born on March 24th, 1933. She was married to Billy Wayne Maxwell on May 26th, 1958 and later moved to Houston, Tx to start her family of three children, Shari Lee, Patrick Wayne and Kevin Kelly Maxwell.She had a steadfast passion for the piano and music, she loved teaching special needs children for nearly 20 years. Her selfless spirit and kind heart impacted everyone who knew her and truly left behind a legacy of such.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Billy Wayne Maxwell of 62 years in marriage. Her father Lavern Chandler, mother Pete Chandler and sister Jerry Lynn.She is survived by her daughter, Shari Lee Maxwell Jefferson( TJ Jefferson), son Patrick Wayne Maxwell and son Kevin Kelly Maxwell. Five grand-children, Harley Maxwell, Alexys Maxwell, Austin Maxwell, Mackenzie Maxwell Points( Dayton Points) and Marley Maxwell. 2 Great Grand-children, Kamden Maxwell and Tatum Maxwell.