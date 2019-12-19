|
|
Warren Charles Roberts, Sr.
Alexandria - Warren Charles Roberts, Sr. 58, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Monday, December 16, 2019, in Alexandria, LA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5011 Jackson St. Alexandria, LA 71303. The public viewing will be held on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the start of service. His final resting place will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, LA.
Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019