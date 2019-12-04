Services
Waver D. Cooper

Waver D. Cooper Obituary
Ms Waver D. Cooper

ALEXANDRIA - Services for Ms Cooper will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newman United Methodist Church with Pastor Tiffanie Postell officiating. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home.

Waver was preceded in death by her parents, David and Paralee Morgan Cooper, grandparents,Earnest and Clara Dodson Morgan, James and Cora Innis Cooper, niece, Charlene Page, nephew, Ray Cooper; great nephews, Valan May, Jacob Cooper and Christian Lear.

She leaves to cherish her memories five sisters, Sallie Cooper Page (Joseph), Ernestine Cooper, Clara Cooper Lear-Glidewell, Cora Cooper Franklin and Geneva Cooper May and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 9:00 am until time of services at the church,
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
