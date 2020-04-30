|
Webster "Webb" Robinson
Hineston - A graveside service for Webster "Webb" Joseph Robinson will be held at Lonestar Cemetery, 8390 Hwy. 112 Hineston, LA 71424, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Reverends Ken Basco and Jeff Scroggins officiating under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.
Mr. Robinson was born September 18, 1937, in Glenmora, LA and passed away April 29, 2020, at his home in Hineston, LA at the age of 82. He was a retired school bus driver for Rapides Parish and worked for many years as the rural operator of the Hammock Water System. The job that was dearest to his heart was being a Baptist minister for over 50 years. During that time, Mr. Robinson pastored at four churches and ordained numerous Baptist ministers. He spent many hours studying his Bible, growing a garden, and raising cattle. He was a dedicated minister, husband, and father who set an example of loving God with his whole heart, soul, and mind.
Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer Ivy Robinson and Bessie Mae Golemon Robinson; infant daughter, Diane Robinson; and brother, Ivy Robinson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Adra Rose Robinson of Hineston,
sons, Alvin Robinson and wife Pam and Jeffrey Robinson all of Hineston,
daughters, Shirley Squyres and Rita Robinson both of Hineston,
brothers, Donald Robinson of Hineston, Howard Robinson and wife Virginia of Hineston, K.C. Robinson and wife Linda of LaCamp, and Ward Robinson and wife Miranda of Hineston,
grandchildren, Tiffany Squyres-Dycus and husband Bryan, Eric Robinson and wife Katherine, Marshall Squyres, Toni Robinson, and Justus Russell,
great grandchildren, Brett, Raylen, and Dustin Dycus, Corbit Bonner, and one on the way - Austen Robinson,
and a host of extended family.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Squyres, Eric Robinson, Brian Dycus, Kyle Feazell, Justus Russell, Scott Robinson, and Jason Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brett and Raylen Dycus and Corbit Bonner.
Cards of condolence may be sent to Oak Grove Mission Church in care of Johnny and Janet Holt. Words of comfort and encouragement for the family of Mr. Robinson may be posted at www.jeanesfs.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020