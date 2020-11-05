1/1
Wilbert Sanders Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert Sanders, Jr.

Forest Hill - A Service of Honor celebrating the Life and Legacy of Mr. Wilbert Sanders, Jr. will be held today at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 11-16th & Day Streets, Alexandria, LA 71301. Public Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the start of service at 11:00 a.m.

Wilbert will be escorted to the Liberty Hill Cemetery in Forest Hill, Louisiana immediately following the Funeral Service where the United States Army will render military honors.

Wilbert was well known for Kingdom Security which he established after 25 years of dedicated service to the Louisiana State Police.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife Carrie Sanders; three daughters, Judith Azizi(Eddy), Dana Sanders, and Nina Sanders; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family may leave condolences on his tribute page at www.millerandhillfd.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved