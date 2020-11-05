Wilbert Sanders, Jr.
Forest Hill - A Service of Honor celebrating the Life and Legacy of Mr. Wilbert Sanders, Jr. will be held today at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 11-16th & Day Streets, Alexandria, LA 71301. Public Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the start of service at 11:00 a.m.
Wilbert will be escorted to the Liberty Hill Cemetery in Forest Hill, Louisiana immediately following the Funeral Service where the United States Army will render military honors.
Wilbert was well known for Kingdom Security which he established after 25 years of dedicated service to the Louisiana State Police.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife Carrie Sanders; three daughters, Judith Azizi(Eddy), Dana Sanders, and Nina Sanders; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
