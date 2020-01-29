|
|
Willard Adrian "Willie" Harp
Alexandria - Memorial services for Willard Adrian "Willie" Harp will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. B. David Brooks and Revered Henry Blount officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Alexandria from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Harp, 63, of Alexandria died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Perfect Fit Foundation, 1107 4th Street, Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend on-line condolences to the Harp family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020