Alexandria - Rev. William Batts, Jr., of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Sunday December 29, 2019 in Alexandria, LA. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday January 6, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 9151 LA-1, Boyce, LA 71409. The public viewing will be held on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville, LA.

