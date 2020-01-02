|
Rev. William Batts, Jr.
Alexandria - Rev. William Batts, Jr., of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Sunday December 29, 2019 in Alexandria, LA. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday January 6, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 9151 LA-1, Boyce, LA 71409. The public viewing will be held on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville, LA.
Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020