William F. Duffy Jr.
William F. Duffy, Jr.

Pineville - Mass of Christian burial for Mr. William F. Duffy, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Father Joy Antony celebrating the Mass. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park.

The family request visitation be held Tuesday, at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume Wednesday at the church at 12:00 Noon. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will start at 1:00 p.m.

Mr. Duffy, 72, of Pineville passed from this life, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

During his working career he was a Land Surveyor for Red Simpson, and in his later years he worked in the Hardware Department for Walmart, Pineville. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor. His passion was the outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Nantachie Creek Hunting Club. He was a loving husband, father and the greatest Paw Paw. He was a friend to all. Mr. Duffy was also known as Uncle Will or Paw Paw Will.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Duffy and Mary Ellen Horn Duffy; brothers, Pat Duffy and Johnny Duffy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years and 8 months, Kathleen K. Duffy; daughter, Tara Poe (Darrell), son, Sean C. Duffy (Shanna); grandchildren, Ethan Poe and Natalie Poe; brothers, Paul Duffy (Lynn) and Tommy Duffy (Shelly); sisters, Katie Nation and Robbie Duffy; sister-in-law, Sherry Duffy; many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Darrell Poe, Ethan Poe, Tommy Duffy, Travis Duffy, Jeff Jackson and Dwayne Lord.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Center, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church or to the cancer center of your choice.

To extend on-line condolences to the Duffy family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
