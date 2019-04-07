|
William Joseph Greenhouse
Marksville - A Mass of Christian Burial for William Greenhouse will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville with the Rev. Abraham Varghese officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Ghost Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
Mr. Greenhouse age 83 of Marksville passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital.
He was a retired brick layer, also retired from the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury, an auxiliary policeman and he raised cattle. He was working for the City of Marksville when he became ill.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Neco Greehouse and his parents, Alfred, Jr. and Agnes Landry Greenhouse.
Survivors include his son, William Keith Greenhouse and wife Alice-Faye of Marksville and his daughter, Cheryl Agnes Greenhouse of Marksville; his brother, Bernard Greenhouse of Pine Bluff, AR; a sister, Mary Priscilla Ravare of Marksville; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 7, 2019