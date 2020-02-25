|
Dr. William "Bill" (Banks) Robertson, Jr.
Winnsboro - Dr. William "Bill" (Banks) Robertson, Jr., age 67, of Winnsboro, Louisiana passed suddenly from this life on February 24, 2020. He lived his entire life serving his Lord. Bro. Bill was born to the union of Bill and Violet Womack Robertson on November 13, 1952 in Oak Grove, Louisiana.
He graduated from Winnsboro High School, Louisiana College, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Bro. Bill was president of the Louisiana Baptist Convention from 2005-2007. He was honored as preacher of the year in 1997, and 2007. He pastored several churches throughout the state. In November 2019, he retired from the Baptist Building, and returned to pastor Fellowship Baptist Church in Jena, Louisiana, the place he called his home. The joy and love he had for the people of Belah was obvious to everyone he spoke to!
Those left to cherish the memory of Bro. Bill are his Lady Lou and love of his life, Linda Ezell Robertson. He is also survived by his son Trey, and wife Staci, two grandsons, Will and Brett. To know Banks was to know his two grandsons were his pride and joy. The sun rose and set in both Will and Brett! He is also survived by two brothers Bobby (Kathy) Robertson, Darrell (Terri) Robertson, one sister, Suzana Robertson, and certainly a host of family members and friends.
Bro. Bill is preceded in death by his precious daughter, Jennifer Morgan Robertson, who we are certain was the first to welcome him home to glory! He is also preceded by his parents, Bill and Violet Robertson. Bro. Bill loved the Lord and spread that love to all who knew him. He lived his faith 58 years serving the Lord, and now that faith has become sight! The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 beginning at 5:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church in Jena, Louisiana.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the church under direction of Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are John Robertson, Bryan Robertson, Alex Robertson, Cameron Robertson, Hugh Hodge, Scott McKay, Elliott Maples, and Chris Hemphill. Honorary pallbearers are Steven Hemphill, Eric Price, Rhett Gable, Zach Robertson, Michael Hemphill, and the Louisiana State Police. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jennifer Robertson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Louisiana College.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020