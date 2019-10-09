|
|
Ms Willie Belle Franklin
ALEXANDRIA - Services for Ms Franklin will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Burial will be in Garden of Memories under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish her memories include a devoted sister-in-law, Cora L. Franklin of Alexandria; three nephews, Darryl Franklin (Gelonda) of Pearland, TX, Richard Franklin, Jr. (Sade) of Alexandria and Kelvin G. Franklin of Alexandria; one niece, Kimberly Franklin Dupar (Avery) of Grand Prairie, TX; ten great nieces, three great nephews, five great-great nieces, five great-great nephews; along with a host of cousins, devoted friends and family, especially her church family and sorority sisters.
Friends may view after 8:00 AM at the church until time of services.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 9, 2019