Willie D. Williams
Colfax - Services for Willie D. Williams, 81, of Colfax, Louisiana will be at 2:30pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Colfax Civic Center, Main Street, Colfax, LA with the Rev. Kendall Francois, officiating. Burial will be in the Farenzie Cemetery under the direction of Boyce Community Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams is survived by one brother; Herschel Williams (Maxine); six sisters, Thelma Powell, Eddie Mae Milner(Arthur), Gloria Purnell, Elnora Phillips, Hattie Johnson & Rosa D. Valley, one grandchild, Lakendra Monea Williams and one great grand, Demari O'Neal Dramper.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019