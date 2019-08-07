Resources
Willie E. Green Iii Obituary
Willie E. Green III

Alexandria - Mr. Willie E. Green III 70, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. John The Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 Maryland Ave., Alexandria, LA. The public viewing will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 7, 2019
