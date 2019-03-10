|
Mr. Willie H. "Bill" Lipe
Effie - Funeral services for Mr. Willie H. "Bill" Lipe will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, with Brother Mike Wilkinson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Willie H. "Bill" Lipe, age 83, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Bill, originally of Boskydell, Illinois, was a resident of Effie, Louisiana.
Bill served in the United States Army, where he worked for the Army Security Agency. He was later employed at the Louisiana Technical College in Cottonport, and retired after 20 years.
Bill loved everything in life fast and fun, fast-pitch softball, horses, cars, fox-hunting, running beagles and boats. He cherished time with his family and many friends camping and cooking cracklings. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Kathie; two daughters, Sandy Duck (Charles) and Terri Shannon (Mike); three grandchildren, Charles Duck, Jr. (Kayla), Katie Luneau (Trenton), and Keith Shannon (Shelby); and his nephew Brad Wright (Lilia); six great-grandchildren, Andi Jo, Huck, Libby, Charlie, Rob, and Luke; and two great-nephews, Brandon and Matthew. He is also survived by his brothers Melvin Lipe of Boskydell, IL and Don Lipe of East Alton, IL and one sister Mary Dillon of Carbondale, IL; and numerous brothers and sisters in-law, along with many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Hattie Lipe, five brothers, Carl Lipe, Harry Lipe, Jr., Miles Lipe, Charles Lipe, and Jerry Lipe; and two sisters, Mildred Stearns and Mabel Stearns.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Charles Duck, Sr., Mike Shannon, Charles Duck, Jr., Keith Shannon, Brad Wright, and Trenton Luneau.
To extend online condolences to the Lipe family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 10, 2019