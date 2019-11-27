Services
Willie Rainey Jr. Obituary
Willie Rainey, Jr.

Alexandria - Mr. Willie Rainey, Jr, 53 of Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A Memorial Celebration will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Ben D. Johnson Memorial Chapel of Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Mr. Rainey is survived by one son, Andrew Rainey; his mother, Gloria Rainey; two brothers, John Rainey and Leon Rainey; one sister, Shelia Joffrion and a host of relatives and friends.Online condolences may be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
