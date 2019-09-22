|
Mrs. Willie Sasser Franks
Deville - A faithful wife, loving mother and devoted grandmother, Mrs. Willie Sasser Franks, 88, of Deville, passed from this life on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Lexington House, Alexandria.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Willie Sasser Franks was held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Philadelphia Baptist Church, with Dr. Philip Robertson, Reverend Stuart Sasser and Reverend Tom Jordan officiating. Burial followed in Philadelphia Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.
Pallbearers honored to serve were Chad Despino, Kade Despino, Brent Atwood, Shane Atwood, Jared Atwood, Chris Owens, Jacob Anika and Zachary Gill.
Mrs. Franks was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church and served the church as custodian for many years. One of her greatest joys was being the bus driver for many of the Senior Adult trips.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Sherman Franks; great grandson, Dexter Owens; parents, Luther and Nettie Humbles Sasser; sister, Evelyn Sasser; brothers, Richard Sasser, Ernest Sasser, Donald Sasser, Alton Sasser and Larry Sasser.
Those left to cherish her memory include 4 daughters: Debbie Bouton and husband, Steve; Sherrie Despino and husband, Luther; Karen Atwood and husband, Randy, and Julie Gill and husband, David; son, Douglas Franks and wife, Sissy; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Wayne Sasser and wife, Stella; sister, Carolyn Rogers and husband, Danny; lifelong friend, Sybil Barron and numerous other family members and friends.
The family would like to extend a big "Thank You" to the staff of Lexington House for caring for her like family.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Philadelphia Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry, PO Box 4540, Pineville, LA., 71361
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 22, 2019