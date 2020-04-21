|
|
Wilmot Sandlin "Sandy" McCain
Prospect Community - Wilmot Sandlin "Sandy" McCain, 67, of Prospect community passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born July 23, 1952 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge W.T. "Brandy" McCain and Erin Sandlin McCain, and his brother W.T. McCain, Jr.
Sandy was an Eagle Scout who graduated with a BS degree from Northwestern State University in 1977. He worked in the private sector following graduation until 1996, when he accepted the position of Administrative Director at Work Training Facility North until promoted to Deputy Warden at J. Levy Dabadie Correctional Center in 2002. He later promoted to Warden at J. Levy Dabadie Correctional Center until its closure in 2012. At that time, he accepted the role of Assistant Warden at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, and in 2014 was promoted to Warden at B. B. Rayburn Correctional Center in Angie, LA. He then returned to Raymond Laborde Correctional Center as Warden in 2016 and served there until his recent retirement. Sandy was a Lifetime Ambassador for the United States Jaycees.
Sandy was instantly respected by all who had the fortune to meet him. Those who had the opportunity to work closely with him will forever respect his work ethic and commitment to the Department of Corrections. He was also a man with strong faith, having served as a deacon at New Prospect Baptist Church where he was a member for 36 years.
Sandy also lived with a loving commitment to his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Diane Pittman McCain; sons, Justin and wife Lauren of Germantown TN, and Jeremy and wife Katrina, of Ball; brothers Jay McCain (Suzanne), Joe McCain (Stacy); sisters Linnie Lee (Robert), Emily Jo Vallee, Misi Andrews, Laura Moody (Ken), Bebe Turner (Gerry), and Cora McCain; seven beloved grandchildren, Tucker, Piper, Aniston, Aliyah, Finley, Judson, and Emerson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private services for Sandy were held on Thursday, April 23, at 2 pm with Reverend Trey Lewis officiating along with RLCC Chaplain, Reverend Sammy Morrow. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of New Prospect Baptist Church. Pallbearers were Jay McCain, Joe McCain, Steven McCain, Rodney Slay, Todd Vallee and Travis Vallee. He was laid to rest at Frazier Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sandy McCain to New Prospect Baptist Church, 111 Prospect Church Rd., Dry Prong, LA 71423.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020