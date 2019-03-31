|
Yvonne Elizabeth Mayeux Moore
Alexandria - Yvonne Elizabeth Mayeux Moore, loving wife of Elmer V. "Tiny" Moore died March 29, 2019 in Baton Rouge. A native of Alexandria, Yvonne was born in 1931 to Gaston J. Mayeux and Bessie M. Wills. After graduating from Providence Academy, Yvonne felt a calling to serve God as a nun, but soon discovered that her true vocation was to serve Him in other ways. She attended the Alexandria Business College and began working at Payne, Moore and Herrington where she met Tiny and they soon married. Within months of her wedding, she petitioned the Sisters of Divine Providence to pray that she would soon be with child; God answered those prayers in abundance.
Known as Mama to her nine children and Mimi to her seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Tiny, their daughter Karen Elizabeth Moore Short, her parents, her brothers Warren and James T. Mayeux, and her sister Geraldine Mayeux Flynn.
Yvonne is survived by her sister Dolores Mayeux Callahan of Pennsylvania, as well as, the children of Yvonne and Tiny: Sheila Moore of Baton Rouge, son-in-law Charles Short of Slaughter (husband of Karen, and their son Tanner Short), Timothy Moore of Clover, SC (and his children Fielding and Callie Moore), Patrick Moore and wife Randalle of Alexandria (and children Travis Moore and Hannah Hollier), Eileen and husband Leslie "Biff" Hawkey of Carpentersville, IL (and children Kristin Brown, Anthony, Alexandria and Daniel Hawkey), Dennis Moore of Jena (and children Max, Sidney and Payden Moore), Deborah and husband Mark Jordan of Baton Rouge (and children Caitlin and Liam Jordan) , Claire and husband Burton Rich of Medford, NJ (and children Jacob, Emma and Ethan Rich), and Martha and husband David Grant of Lafayette.
As her children began to leave the nest, Yvonne spent her time volunteering in the community and enjoying her grandchildren. On their frequent summer visits to Mimi's and PawPaw's house, the grandchildren delighted in surprise ice pops delivered to them poolside by Mimi, laughed at the pranks she played on their parents, and eagerly anticipated the animal crackers she packed for their travel. Each felt a special bond with their Mimi as did her children.
Always an active member of the St. Frances Cabrini Church Sanctuary Society, Yvonne served as President and thoroughly enjoyed fundraising through their annual boutique. She also served as a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the Hospice Program at Rapides General Hospital. Yvonne took great pleasure in her part-time work at the Diet Center of Alexandria and Odyssey Gift Shop where her advice was treasured by all. She truly enjoyed the Outreach Prayer Ministry to the home-bound parishioners at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, as well as, her personal "telephone ministry" to those friends who needed someone to listen.
Yvonne's last few years were spent in the excellent care of St. James Health and Wellness Center in Baton Rouge where she was truly content in her surroundings and her role as a leader of the nightly Dominoes players. The loving staff there were integral to her happiness, and Yvonne's children appreciate their sensitivities and skills as they attended to her, and the joy they took in Mimi's humor. Although each of Yvonne's children expressed their love for her in many ways, Deborah Moore Jordan has their deepest gratitude for her tender attentions to Mimi's every need.
Visitation for Yvonne will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm in the chapel of John Kramer & Son on Masonic Drive in Alexandria. Visitation will resume from 8:30 am until 10:00 am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Yvonne Elizabeth Mayeux Moore will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
One of Yvonne's favorite causes was supporting those who are called to the priesthood. Donations in her memory to the Seminarian/Deacon Program Fund at the Diocese of Alexandria, Attn: Deacon Richard Mitchell, St. Joseph Catholic Center, 4400 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019