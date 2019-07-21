|
Zelda Carch Kaplan
Alexandria - Zelda Carch Kaplan was born on June 18, 1922 in Moorhead, Mississippi. She died peacefully at home on July 9, 2019. A private burial was held at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Pineville, LA on July 11, 2019. Zelda was the third of four sisters, each of whom was beautiful, brilliant, caring and tenacious. After graduating from LSU, Zelda married the love of her life Gustave Kaplan. Gus was a beloved Alexandria businessman, founder of Gus Kaplan, Alexandria's Unique Specialty Store. Zelda managed his credit office with great skill and efficiency. She was an active member in many community service organizations and clubs, including the Temple Sisterhood, the Rapides Symphony Guild, the Junior League, and Book Club. Zelda enjoyed playing bridge, working difficult crossword puzzles in pen, socializing with friends, and being a most devoted mother.
Zelda was predeceased by her parents Alte and Sam Carch, her husband Gus Kaplan, daughter Marcia Kaplan Kantrow, grandson Michael Kaplan, and sisters Mary Scheinberg, Sara Zangwill, and Rae Plitman. She is survived by her children Sidney Kaplan, Linda Kaplan, and Rosalyn and Walter Sommers, Byron Kantrow, and Beth Kaplan, grandchildren Josh, Barbara, and David Kantrow, Miriam and Randy Del Rio, Jennifer and Brandon Rubenstein, Lianne and Jason Kaplan, Erika, Daryl and Jonathan Sommers, Michelle and Charlie Kauss, 13 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty Kaplan Greenberg, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Shelley and Dr. Meyer Kaplan for their loving presence and compassion to both Zelda and Linda. If you wish, donations may be made to the B'nai Israel Synagogue, c/o Dr. Meyer Kaplan, 211 4th Street, #30119, Alexandria, LA 71301, or to the .
Published in The Town Talk on July 21, 2019