Zelma Barlow Fulce
Lecompte, LA - Ms. Zelma Fulce 90, of Lecompte, LA peacefully transitioned on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Lecompte, LA.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Springhill Baptist Church, Rev Murphy Riggs Pastor, 2505 St. Charles Ave. Lecompte, LA 71346. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA.
Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 20, 2019