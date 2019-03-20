Services
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Springhill Baptist Church
2505 St. Charles Ave.
Lecompte, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Springhill Baptist Church
2505 St. Charles Ave.
Lecompte, LA
Zelma Barlow Fulce Obituary
Zelma Barlow Fulce

Lecompte, LA - Ms. Zelma Fulce 90, of Lecompte, LA peacefully transitioned on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Lecompte, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Springhill Baptist Church, Rev Murphy Riggs Pastor, 2505 St. Charles Ave. Lecompte, LA 71346. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 20, 2019
