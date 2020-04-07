|
Zetta Brown Lafleur
Gonzales - Zetta Brown Lafleur passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Francois Bend senior living facility in Gonzales of a lengthy illness.
She was born on November 25, 1931, in Ville Platte, LA to the late Jean Baptist Brown and Edna Fontenot Brown.
Zetta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Clifford P. Lafleur; brothers, Lawrence Brown, Allen Brown, and Leonard Brown; sisters, Mary Armand and Lorena Andrus; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Hooper Lafleur.
Zetta is survived by four daughters, Deborah Zeringue (Gary) of Geismar, LA; Marlene Freeman (Allen) of Baton Rouge, LA; Karen Simon (Steve) of Coppell, Texas; Cheri Browning (Jon) of Madison, Mississippi; one son, Paul Lafleur of Alexandria, LA; one sister, Laura Hensel of Alexandria, LA; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be announced later. In the meantime, the family asks for your prayers and support.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020