Services
Kramer Funeral Home
1924 Highway 1
Fifth Ward, LA 71351
(318) 240-8305
Resources
More Obituaries for Zetta Lafleur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zetta Brown Lafleur


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zetta Brown Lafleur Obituary
Zetta Brown Lafleur

Gonzales - Zetta Brown Lafleur passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Francois Bend senior living facility in Gonzales of a lengthy illness.

She was born on November 25, 1931, in Ville Platte, LA to the late Jean Baptist Brown and Edna Fontenot Brown.

Zetta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Clifford P. Lafleur; brothers, Lawrence Brown, Allen Brown, and Leonard Brown; sisters, Mary Armand and Lorena Andrus; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Hooper Lafleur.

Zetta is survived by four daughters, Deborah Zeringue (Gary) of Geismar, LA; Marlene Freeman (Allen) of Baton Rouge, LA; Karen Simon (Steve) of Coppell, Texas; Cheri Browning (Jon) of Madison, Mississippi; one son, Paul Lafleur of Alexandria, LA; one sister, Laura Hensel of Alexandria, LA; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be announced later. In the meantime, the family asks for your prayers and support.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Lafleur family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -