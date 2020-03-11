Home

PAINTER On Thursday 5th March 2020, peacefully at the RLI and surrounded by family,
Agnes
(Hayhurst)
aged 95 years.

Beloved wife of the late Walter; Much loved Mum of Susan, Carol, Leo and Janet and a special Nanna, Great Nanna and
Great Great Nanna.

The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 16th March at 4.30pm.

No flowers at the family's request.

Donations in Agnes's memory to St. John's Hospice will be gratefully received by the Funeral Directors

J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane,
Lancaster, LA1 1QD
01524 65304.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 11, 2020
