|
|
|
Crook Alan Roger It is with deep sadness that
we announce the death of Alan
Roger Crook, who passed away
peacefully on 30th January 2020,
Alan, aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Diane,
loving dad of Jayne and
father-in-law of Simon.
Always loved and remembered
in our hearts.
Alan's funeral service will
take place at Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at
2:30pm followed by a celebration
of life at the Boot and Shoe,
Scotforth, Lancaster.
No flowers please, donations if
wished will be collected for
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare , 5 George Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 12, 2020